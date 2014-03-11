LONDON, March 11 London-focused estate agency
Foxtons posted a 56.6 percent jump in profits in its
first set of results since its September market debut, and said
it was confident of growing revenue even if overall sales
volumes in the capital do not pick up.
Foxtons, an icon of the London property market with its
fleet of staff-driven Mini Cooper cars, said on Tuesday pretax
profit for the year to end-December rose to 38.9 million pounds
($64.7 million), from 24.9 million pounds.
Group revenue increased by 16 percent to 139.2 million
pounds. It proposed a total dividend of 5.44 pence per share,
comprising of a final dividend of 1.70 pence and special
dividend of 3.74 pence, equivalent to 15.4 million pounds.
Analysts were expecting pretax profits of 37.10-39 million
pounds, on average revenues of 135.70 million pounds, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
The company enjoyed a strong stock market float when its
shares opened 19 percent above its offer price last year despite
some concerns that the capital's property market was running out
of steam.
It warned that London was experiencing a flat market in
terms of transactions due to a lack of housing stock, but said
it achieved 22.5 percent growth in property sale volumes over
the year due to the expansion of its branch network, which has
seen it move into less central but increasingly popular London
neighbourhoods such as Brixton and Crystal Palace.
"We remain confident that our organic expansion strategy
together with our strong lettings business will enable us to
continue to grow revenue even in a flat sales market," Chief
Executive Michael Brown said.