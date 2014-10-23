INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Oct 23 Foxtons Group Plc
* Q3 revenue 39.9 million stg versus 41.1 million stg year ago
* Housing transactions slow in q3
* Performance in q3 2014 was negatively impacted by a sharp and recent slowing of volumes in london property sales markets
* Q3 property sales commissions were £16.4m (2013: £17.8m), down 7.8%, as a reduction in sales volumes more than offset price increases
* We now believe that market volumes in h2 2014 overall will be significantly below levels during same period last year
* Consequently, we expect full year 2014 adjusted ebitda to be below prior year figure of £49.6m
* Q3 adjusted ebitda 1 was £14.2m (2013: £18.0m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.