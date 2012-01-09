By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Fox television network said
on Sunday there were no plans for a spin-off of its television
musical comedy "Glee" and there will be changes to Simon
Cowell's "The X Factor" after the show's first season on US
television.
But "Glee" fans will likely be pleased that Lea Michele,
one of the show's leads, will still be part of the show's
upcoming season in which the characters graduate, said Kevin
Reilly, president of entertainment at Fox at the Television
Critics Association panels held in Los Angeles.
"There will not be a 'Glee' spinoff, but those characters
will graduate and it's led to a really interesting idea that I
think is going to give us something really cool to dig into
next season," he said, referring to the fates of the lead
characters after they graduate high school.
While the popularity of shows including "Glee" and "New
Girl," helped the network tie with CBS in the top spot for the
the 18-49 demographic, Glee's ratings have dropped compared to
last season. Reilly said they were yet to make key decisions on
the long-running "House," as well as "Terra Nova" and
"Fringe."
Fox said it reached the top spot for the No. 1 reality
series overall with "The X Factor," despite the new singing
competition's rocky start not quite living up to creator Simon
Cowell's predictions with a show that underwhelmed critics.
Reilly said he was "thrilled" with the show's standing in
the crowded singing competition market alongside such shows as
"American Idol" with popular host Ryan Seacrest and "The
Voice," but did reveal that there were going to be some changes
from the "relentless" Cowell.
"Hosting, as we know, it is a much harder job than meets
the eye. I think everybody now has come to realize the value of
Ryan Seacrest," he said, adding of "X-Factor" host Steve Jones
-- "whether Steve's the guy or not, it comes under the heading
of growth in general so there will be some tweaks to the
show."
While Jones may not be winning as many votes, Reilly said
he was eager to retain Seacrest, whose $45 million contract
with "Idol" is up for renewal. NBC is also determined to keep
Seacrest and expand his role within their network.
"It's very hard to imagine the show without Ryan, we
certainly want to keep him, there's no creative discussion
there, it is a deal issue, it's a tough negotiation and one
that will come to conclusion pretty quickly," said Reilly.
MORE ANIMATION
The future of hospital drama "House" starring Hugh Laurie,
sci-fi drama "Terra Nova" and FBI thriller "Fringe" was
currently undecided, he said.
"It's hard to imagine the network without 'House'," said
Reilly, who said that the show would not suffer from an
"unceremonious finish" and did not rule out that the show could
move to another network.
"Terra Nova," which has been an expensive investment for
Fox, was also not confirmed for a returning season.
"It was an exciting bet to take, and I think it's proven
that it was worthwhile," said Reilly. "The show looked
fantastic, it's clearly a conceit that people wanted to watch,
they had ample opportunity to reject it and they didn't."
Fox is expanding its comedy with a new division to create
alternative animated content in a late night programming block
on Saturday nights, with plans to distribute it across
television and multi-platform digital networks."
The move towards producing more animated content comes
after the cancellation of Jonah Hill's short-lived comedy
"Allen Gregory," which Reilly said was not returning although
there were plans to work with Hill on other show ideas,
including a live-action comedy already in the works.
Quirky animated comedy "Napoleon Dynamite" will be joining
new seasons of "Bob's Burgers" along with Fox's Sunday night
animation domination shows "The Simpsons," "Family Guy,"
"American Dad" and "The Cleveland Show."