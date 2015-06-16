(Adds CEO comment, share, background)

STOCKHOLM, June 16 Swedish fingerprint sensor maker Fingerprint Cards raised its 2015 sales forceast on Tuesday for the second time in less than a month thanks to strong orders, sending its shares as much as 23 percent higher.

Interest for fingerprint sensors has surged after Apple introduced them in iPhones in 2013, although the U.S. tech giant uses a supplier other than Fingerprint.

The company's new sales forecast of about 2.2 billion crowns ($269 million) implies a near 10-fold increase from last year's 234 million crowns and means higher profits as well.

Shares in Fingerprint, whose sensors are used in products such as smartphones and tablets, were up 18 percent by 0904 GMT and have risen by nearly 270 percent so far this year.

"As we now raise the sales forecast further, there is no possibility that our costs can grow at the same speed as this increase in sales," Fingerprint Cards Chief Executive Jorgen Lantto told Reuters.

"This will greatly contribute to a higher positive operating result," he said.

The previous forecast given on May 18 was for revenue to exceed 1.5 billion crowns.

The company had also said it expected to turn an operating profit from the second quarter.

"FPC has seen a strong sequential increase of order inflow and a continued increased interest from smartphone manufacturers in integrating the company's touch fingerprint sensors during the last months," Fingerprint said in a statement. ($1 = 8.1696 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by David Clarke)