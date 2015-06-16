(Adds CEO comment, share, background)
STOCKHOLM, June 16 Swedish fingerprint sensor
maker Fingerprint Cards raised its 2015 sales
forceast on Tuesday for the second time in less than a month
thanks to strong orders, sending its shares as much as 23
percent higher.
Interest for fingerprint sensors has surged after Apple
introduced them in iPhones in 2013, although the U.S. tech giant
uses a supplier other than Fingerprint.
The company's new sales forecast of about 2.2 billion crowns
($269 million) implies a near 10-fold increase from last year's
234 million crowns and means higher profits as well.
Shares in Fingerprint, whose sensors are used in products
such as smartphones and tablets, were up 18 percent by 0904 GMT
and have risen by nearly 270 percent so far this year.
"As we now raise the sales forecast further, there is no
possibility that our costs can grow at the same speed as this
increase in sales," Fingerprint Cards Chief Executive Jorgen
Lantto told Reuters.
"This will greatly contribute to a higher positive operating
result," he said.
The previous forecast given on May 18 was for revenue to
exceed 1.5 billion crowns.
The company had also said it expected to turn an operating
profit from the second quarter.
"FPC has seen a strong sequential increase of order inflow
and a continued increased interest from smartphone manufacturers
in integrating the company's touch fingerprint sensors during
the last months," Fingerprint said in a statement.
($1 = 8.1696 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by David Clarke)