(Corrects first paragraph to show the firm has raised forecast four times this year, not three)

STOCKHOLM Oct 8 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards on Thursday raised its 2015 sales guidance for the fourth time this year, to more than 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($303 million) from previously around 2.5 billion crowns.

The increase was due to a number of large orders received during the latter part of the third quarter, the company said.

Fingerprint said preliminary third quarter revenues amounted to around 960 million crowns, compard to previous guidance of around 860 million. Fourth quarter revenues are expected to be higher than in the third quarter, it added. ($1 = 8.2451 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)