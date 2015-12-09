* Fingerprint sees 2016 revenue of 6.5-8.5 bln SEK

* Says sees market share gains in 2016 (Adds detail, background, analyst comment)

STOCKHOLM Dec 9 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) said on Wednesday it expected to more than double revenues next year and gain market share after a breakthrough 2015 which has seen its shares soar more than 1,700 percent.

The company, whose sales have risen this year on the back of growing demand for fingerprint sensors from smartphone makers, said in a statement it forecast revenues of between 6.5 and 8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($768 mln-$1.00 bln) in 2016.

That compared with a projected between 2.75 and 2.85 billion crowns in 2015. Last year, Fingerprint's sales stood at only 234 million crowns.

Fingerprint Cards' shares were up 3.9 percent by 1157 GMT after trade in the stock was resumed. Trading had been halted earlier on Wednesday as a statement containing its new forecast was published prematurely on some platforms.

"FPC estimates that it will grow faster than the market in 2016," the Gothenburg-based company said in a statement.

FPC estimated it will reach a value-based market share of around 45 percent of the total addressable fingerprint sensor market for 2015, excluding Apple which makes its own sensors, and hit between 50 and 70 percent next year.

The smartphone market was seen accounting for the "absolute majority" of the fingerprint sensor market in 2016. "At the same time other market segments, in particular smart cards, are estimated to grow and from 2017 and onwards amount to a substantial share of the market for fingerprint sensors," FPC said.

"Fingerprint Cards will start 2016 in a very strong position and is likely correct in their prediction of continuing strong market share," said Jamie Fox at analyst firm IHS.

"However it is always going to be challenging for any company to defend such a high market share in the longer term in an emerging market with so many competitors."

FPC's clients have multiplied from only two to around twenty in a year, but competition in the sector is increasing as main rival Synaptics looks for more business outside its key smartphone client Samsung.

Newer rivals in Asia and Norway are also emerging, while U.S. chip giant Qualcomm is developing a sensor, amid pressure on prices from cost-conscious smartphone makers.

FPC waited for years for demand to materialise for its technology until the breakthrough finally came in 2012 when Apple bought mobile security firm AuthenTec, signalling that fingerprint identification would soon become a must-have feature which other smartphones must match.

Link to source text: ($1 = 8.4620 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik and Niklas Pollard)