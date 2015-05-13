BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
SAO PAULO May 13 Buyout firm GP Investments Ltd plans to divest part of its stake in Brazilian insurance broker FPC Par Corretora de Seguros SA through an initial public offering.
GP Investments said in a Wednesday securities filing that FPC Par Corretora will initially offer as many as 44.444 million shares in a so-called secondary share offering. GP Investments owns a stake, comprised of 7.332 million shares, in FPC Par through an investment vehicle called Algarve LLC. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand