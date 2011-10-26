MANILA Oct 26 Power-to-property firm First
Philippine Holdings Corp (FPH) said on Wednesday it
raised 4.8 billion pesos ($111 million) via a 7-year notes issue
to refinance debt due in the next three years.
The company was eyeing investments in indigenous power and
property development, it said in a disclosure to the stock
exchange.
"FPH is taking advantage of the improved bank appetite as
well as debt market conditions by refinancing its dual currency
floating rate notes maturing in 2012 and 2014, in order to
extend loan maturity timetables and smoothen out repayment
schedules," the company told the stock exchange.
BDO Capital and Investment Corp was arranger along with
Banco de Oro Unibank Inc , Maybank Philippines Inc,
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp and Union Bank of the
Philippines .
First Philippine Holdings owns power producer First Gen Corp
and unlisted property firms First Philippine Realty
Development Corp and Rockwell Land Corp.
Shares of First Philippine Holdings were almost flat in late
trade as the broader market edged down 0.3 percent.
($1 = 43.2 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)