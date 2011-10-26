MANILA Oct 26 Power-to-property firm First Philippine Holdings Corp (FPH) said on Wednesday it raised 4.8 billion pesos ($111 million) via a 7-year notes issue to refinance debt due in the next three years.

The company was eyeing investments in indigenous power and property development, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"FPH is taking advantage of the improved bank appetite as well as debt market conditions by refinancing its dual currency floating rate notes maturing in 2012 and 2014, in order to extend loan maturity timetables and smoothen out repayment schedules," the company told the stock exchange.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp was arranger along with Banco de Oro Unibank Inc , Maybank Philippines Inc, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp and Union Bank of the Philippines .

First Philippine Holdings owns power producer First Gen Corp and unlisted property firms First Philippine Realty Development Corp and Rockwell Land Corp.

Shares of First Philippine Holdings were almost flat in late trade as the broader market edged down 0.3 percent.

