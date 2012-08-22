WELLINGTON Aug 22 New Zealand medical equipment manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. refined its full year profit guidance on Wednesday, saying the new trading year was showing increased revenue.

F&P Healthcare, which makes products to treat breathing disorders and patient warmers, said on current trading patterns it was looking at a full year net profit of between NZ$65 million to NZ$69 million.

That compares with guidance of NZ$62 million to NZ$70 million given in May and with an actual after tax profit of NZ$64.1 million for the year ended March 31.

"The year has started very well, at current exchange rates we expect operating revenue for the first half to be approximately NZ$265 million and net profit after tax to be approximately NZ$31 million," chief executive Mike Daniell told the annual meeting.

He said forecasts were based on the NZ dollar valued between $0.7800 and $0.8200.

Shares in the top-10 stock last traded down 1 percent at NZ$1.94 in a broadly weaker market.

The company, created from the split of New Zealand manufacturing pioneer Fisher & Paykel Industries in 2001, is based in New Zealand, but derives around two-thirds of its revenue from the United States where it competes against rivals such as ResMed Inc. (Gyles Beckford)