BRIEF-GSK says asthma drug Nucala (Mepolizumab) meets primary endpoints
* Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints
WELLINGTON Feb 20 New Zealand medical equipment maker Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Ltd said on Wednesday it expected a lift in its full-year profit on better sales growth and margins.
The company said it expected to post a profit of the year to March 31 of around NZ$75 million ($63.6 million), assuming current exchange rates.
This compared with previous guidance of NZ$69 million to NZ$72 million, and a profit last year of NZ$64.1 million.
"Sales growth during the second half has been very encouraging, particularly for our respiratory consumables," said chief executive Michael Daniell.
"Operating margin has also continued to improve as a result of new products, operating efficiency gains and manufacturing at our Mexico facility."
Shares in F&P Healthcare last traded down 0.9 percent at NZ$2.32. (Gyles Beckford)
* Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints
LONDON, March 6 A British online service that matches elderly and disabled patients with home carers is expanding nationwide by adding another 25,000 care professionals to its database, founder Jamie Wilson said on Monday.
KABUL, March 6 Hospitals and clinics in Afghanistan have increasingly been targeted by armed groups over the past two years, weakening an already degraded health system, a children's rights group said in a report issued on Monday.