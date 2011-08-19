WELLINGTON Aug 19 New Zealand health equipment maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd expects a flat profit performance in the coming year because of the strong currency, shareholders were told on Friday.

The company said it expected a net profit of NZ$60 million to NZ$65 million for the year to March 31 2012, based on a New Zealand dollar ranging between $0.8000 and $0.85000.

That compared with a profit of NZ$63.9 million for the previous year, and guidance of NZ$62 million to NZ$76 million given in May based on an exchange rate between $0.7000 and $0.8000.

It said if the currency were to remain steady it would expect a 20 percent lift in profits from its May guidance.

It said the strength of the New Zealand dollar and volatility on markets was hurting profit, despite solid demand for its products and lower production costs.

Shares in the company last traded down 2.6 percent at NZ$2.28 in a broader market down 1 percent.

(Gyles Beckford)