BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announces appoints Richard Glickman as new CEO
* AURINIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY FOUNDER, DR. RICHARD M. GLICKMAN, AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
WELLINGTON Nov 23 New Zealand medical equipment maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd reported a higher first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its products.
The maker of respiratory humidifiers, devices to treat sleep disorders, posted a net profit of NZ$28.3 million ($21 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, against NZ$16.9 million in the same period last year, when the result was hit by tax charges.
F&P Healthcare said based on a New Zealand dollar of between $0.75 and $0.80, it expects profit for the year to March 2012 of between NZ$62 million and NZ$67 million, against a prior forecast in August of a profit of NZ$60 million to NZ$65 million.
It declared an unchanged dividend of 5.4 cents a share.
Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which competes against ResMed Inc and Respironics Inc, closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.42.
So far this year the stock has fallen around 23 percent, compared with a near 2 percent drop for the benchmark top 50 index.
F&P Healthcare, created from the split of manufacturing icon Fisher & Paykel Industries in 2001, is based in New Zealand but nearly two-thirds of revenue is made in the United States.
($1=NZ$1.34)
* AURINIA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY FOUNDER, DR. RICHARD M. GLICKMAN, AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
* Estia Health appoints Steve Lemlin as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.