WELLINGTON Nov 23 New Zealand medical equipment maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd reported a higher first-half profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its products.

The maker of respiratory humidifiers, devices to treat sleep disorders, posted a net profit of NZ$28.3 million ($21 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, against NZ$16.9 million in the same period last year, when the result was hit by tax charges.

F&P Healthcare said based on a New Zealand dollar of between $0.75 and $0.80, it expects profit for the year to March 2012 of between NZ$62 million and NZ$67 million, against a prior forecast in August of a profit of NZ$60 million to NZ$65 million.

It declared an unchanged dividend of 5.4 cents a share.

Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which competes against ResMed Inc and Respironics Inc, closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.42.

So far this year the stock has fallen around 23 percent, compared with a near 2 percent drop for the benchmark top 50 index.

F&P Healthcare, created from the split of manufacturing icon Fisher & Paykel Industries in 2001, is based in New Zealand but nearly two-thirds of revenue is made in the United States.