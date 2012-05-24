WELLINGTON May 25 New Zealand medical equipment manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. posted an 18 percent rise in full year net profit on Friday due to growing demand for its medical devices and new products.

F&P Healthcare, which makes products to treat breathing disorders and patient warmers, reported a net profit after tax of NZ$64.1 million ($48.2 million) for the year ended March 31, compared wit h NZ$52. 5 mil lion a y ear earlier.

In November the company said it expected a profit between NZ$62 million and NZ$67 million, based on the NZ dollar valued between $0.7500 and $0.8000.

Profits for the year were in line with analyst expectations of around NZ$64 million.

It declared a dividend of 7 cents a share, unchanged from a year ago.

Shares in the top-10 stock closed on Thursday at NZ$2.43. It has fallen roughly 3 percent so far this year, compared with a 7 percent rise for the benchmark index.

The company said it expected a net profit for 2013 of NZ$62 million to NZ$70 million, based on an exchange rate of $0.7500-$0.8000.

The company, created from the split of New Zealand manufacturing pioneer Fisher & Paykel Industries in 2001, is based in New Zealand, but derives around two-thirds of its revenue from the United States where it competes against rivals such as ResMed Inc. ($1=NZ$1.33)

