Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 15 Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a Shenzhen-based plastic products maker for up to 1.4 billion yuan ($226.17 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 396.6 million yuan in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on December 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13pVP6U; bit.ly/1Gop1ZP Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)