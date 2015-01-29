Jan 29 Vietnam's FPT Corp

* Estimated 2014 net profit rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.075 trillion dong ($97.33 million), the company said in a statement on its website (fpt.com.vn)

* Revenue last year jumped 23 percent y/y to 35.114 trillion dong

* Targets 2015 revenue up 13 percent y/y and net profit to grow 16 percent from last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 21,320 dong)