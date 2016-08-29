PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON Aug 29 Environmental groups have failed to gather enough signatures to put two measures on Colorado's ballot in November that aimed to curb fracking and oil and gas work, the state said on Monday.
Oil companies in Colorado, one of the top U.S. oil and gas producing states, had spent several million dollars trying to derail the campaign.
(Reporting By Terry Wade and Liz Hampton)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian stock markets and U.S. stock futures retreated on Monday after President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs that sparked criticism at home and abroad and added to global fears of increasingly unpredictable U.S. policies.