SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 A big difference in well expenses around North Dakota's shale is largely due to variable costs of a key ingredient in the hydraulic fracturing process, the CEO of Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp KOG.N said on Monday.

Sand is a common "proppant" used to keep fractures in shale rock open after a frac job is complete. But a pricier ceramic substitute, such as that made by Carbo Ceramics Inc (CRR.N), is used in its place to varying degrees, depending on either the nature of the well or the availability of sand.

Executives say getting their hands on sand in North Dakota's remote Bakken shale region can be hard, while a wider U.S. fracking boom in some cases has led to shortages of the stuff that cannot be easily resolved. [ID:nS1E78E1GZ]

Kodiak CEO Lynn Peterson said much of the difference between his company's $9.5 million per-well cost in North Dakota and the $6 million of Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL.N) had to do with Whiting's greater use of sand.

Peterson also said trucking costs in the region contributed to inflation in the oil-rich region, which saw a surge in activity as crude oil jumped to as high as $100 per barrel.

"Some of these costs, quite frankly, have gotten out of control," he told investors at a conference hosted by the Independent Petroleum Association of America.

Peterson said the problem with trucking costs would be solved once more infrastructure was built in the area, which he believed could not handle many more trucks.

As for the ceramics mix, Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS.O) CEO Robert Watson said he aimed to use an average of 40 percent ceramics on Bakken wells. But on a recent well, Abraxas was forced to inject 60 percent ceramics because flooding had prevented a shipment of sand from arriving in the region.

Whiting believes it is the largest customer for Halliburton Co's (HAL.N) white sand in the region, since it has their crews committed to its wells, Whiting CEO James Volker told Reuters on the sidelines of the IPAA conference in San Francisco.

At $6 million per well, and $80-per-barrel oil, he told investors that Whiting could expect at least a 3-to-1 return. (Reporting by Braden Reddall, editing by Dave Zimmerman)