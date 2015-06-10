By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 10
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Environmental groups on
Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging a plan to open large
portions of federal land in central California to oil drilling,
saying it did not consider the impacts of fracking on the
environment.
The lawsuit targets the Bureau of Land Management's
(BLM)approval late last year of a plan that could lead to the
leasing of 400,000 acres of public land and 1.2 million acres of
subsurface mineral estate in the state's most oil-rich regions.
Plaintiffs argue that the Bakersfield plan failed to
consider what impact hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, would
have on air quality, water and wildlife, in violation of the
National Environmental Policy Act.
The lawsuit was filed by Earthjustice on behalf of the
Center for Biological Diversity and Los Padres ForestWatch in
U.S. District Court for the Central District of California,
Western Division.
Fracking occurs when water and some chemicals are injected
deep underground at high pressure to break up rock and release
oil and gas into wells. The practice has raised health and
safety concerns as well as criticisms from environmental groups
such as Credo that it is an unwise use of water in the
drought-ravaged state.
"We can't allow fracking pollution to threaten California's
beautiful public lands," said Clare Lakewood, an attorney with
the Center for Biological Diversity.
"From oil spills to water contamination, the oil industry
has wreaked havoc in California," Lakewood said. "But the
federal government wants to shrug off those risks and turn over
vast stretches of our state to oil companies for drilling and
fracking.
BLM spokesman David Christy said the agency does not comment
on active litigation.
As of 2014, there were 2,361 fracking wells in Kern County
and 456 fracking wells in Ventura County, two key oil-producing
areas, according to the lawsuit.
If the plan goes forward, the BLM has estimated that it will
lead to the drilling of between 100 and 400 new wells in the
area over the next 10 years.
In 2013, a federal judge ruled that BLM violated the law
when it issued oil leases in Monterey County without considering
the environmental impact of fracking.
As a result there has been a de facto moratorium on new oil
leasing in the state on BLM lands. California, which is the
fourth largest oil-producing state, gets about 15 percent of its
production from BML lands.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Leslie Adler)