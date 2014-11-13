HOUSTON Nov 13 Oilfield Water Logistics LLC (OWL), which transports, treats and disposes of water for energy companies in the U.S. shale oil boom, said on Thursday it bought competitor WestWater Energy, the latest step towards consolidation in the fragmented sector.

The terms of the purchase were not disclosed. The acquisition means Dallas-based OWL, a recently formed company backed by a unit of private equity group Natural Gas Partners, now has 27 oilfield water facilities in operation or development in states including Texas, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.

OWL is one of several companies that have received backing from private equity firms, Chief Executive Chris Cooper said. These investors have been attracted by fast growth rates and acquisition opportunities in an industry comprised of many small firms, he added.

"Consolidation is where there is not just an opportunity but a real need," Cooper said. "Traditionally the water business has been very localized."

Water service costs are typically one of the biggest expenses companies have during drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

The process injects a mix of water, chemicals and sand at high pressure into rock to unlock oil and gas, and demand for water services, including recycling projects, is growing as companies drill longer horizontal wells and use more so-called frack stages that create fissures in rock.

While companies use water on frack jobs that last a few days, much of the water they end up handling is known as flowback or produced water. In some basins, such as the Mississippi Lime, as much as 10 barrels of water will come out of a well for every 1 barrel of oil produced.

Companies then must hire contractors to clean the water of impurities, chemicals or bacteria. They then can put it in evaporation ponds, reinject it into the ground below aquifers used for drinking water, or recycle it for new jobs.

"The wells are so large and produce so much water now after they are drilled," he said. "It's a huge volume on a daily basis that requires a water gathering and either disposal or recycling system."

There are no good public estimates on the size of the oilfield water services business, but producers say it is growing.

Cooper said recycling, which some producers have experimented with, is an important opportunity in oilfields in arid states such as Texas.

"Everybody is concerned about drought and aquifers," these days, he said. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)