* French lenders have biggest exposure to Italy -BIS data

* Losses on Italy debt would be "deeply negative" -analyst

* SocGen, C.Agricole Q3 profits seen hit by Greek charge

* Italian banks' earnings also seen suffering this week

By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Nov 7 French banks' hefty exposure to Italy is shifting into the spotlight ahead of Societe Generale and Credit Agricole's third-quarter earnings due this week.

Both SocGen and its smaller rival are already seen taking a hit from Greece's recession-hit economy, via local subsidiaries and sovereign debt holdings, but a spike in Italy's borrowing costs on Monday will likely refocus investors on their exposure to the euro zone's No. 3 economy.

"French banks' exposure to Italian debt is much more significant than their Greek exposure," said Natixis analyst Alex Koagne. "If we get into a situation where Italian debt is marked down and losses on private-sector exposure go up, the consequences would be deeply negative for the French banks."

At Sept. 9, SocGen had 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of Italian sovereign debt in its banking book, while at June 30, Credit Agricole's parent group of cooperative banks held 8.7 billion euros' worth, according to an investor presentation. By comparison, Greece represented 1.1 billion euros for SocGen and 329 million euros for Credit Agricole.

Like larger rival BNP Paribas , which has cut its Italian sovereign holdings by 40 percent over four months, that exposure will likely fall as European banks move to offload euro government bonds to protect their balance sheets and minimise losses.

OVERALL EXPOSURE

But sovereign exposure in the banking book is just the tip of the iceberg for the French banks, which at end-June had an overall exposure of $416.4 billion to Italy, according to Bank for International Settlements data.

That was more than twice German banks' exposure and half of all European bank lending to Italy.

SocGen, which reports results on Tuesday, is seen posting a 4.3 percent drop in quarterly net income to 858 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Also reporting on Tuesday are Britain's Lloyds Banking Group and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo , which is expected to report a 60 percent drop in profits to 286 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Credit Agricole, which reports Thursday, is seen posting an 18.4 percent drop in net profit, to 605.1 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Analysts at ING say there is "high uncertainty" over the French bank's 23.8 percent stake in Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo , which may be written down.

Both the French banks are seen taking a charge of at least 50 percent on their Greek sovereign portfolio, reflecting a private-sector pledge as part of a new rescue package to write off a bigger chunk of Greek government lending than before.

"As for all French lenders, we expect a difficult quarter," ING's Tom van Kempen wrote in a note. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jane Merriman)