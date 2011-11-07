* French lenders have biggest exposure to Italy -BIS data
* Losses on Italy debt would be "deeply negative" -analyst
* SocGen, C.Agricole Q3 profits seen hit by Greek charge
* Italian banks' earnings also seen suffering this week
By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Nov 7 French banks' hefty exposure to
Italy is shifting into the spotlight ahead of Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole's third-quarter earnings
due this week.
Both SocGen and its smaller rival are already seen taking a
hit from Greece's recession-hit economy, via local subsidiaries
and sovereign debt holdings, but a spike in Italy's borrowing
costs on Monday will likely refocus investors on their exposure
to the euro zone's No. 3 economy.
"French banks' exposure to Italian debt is much more
significant than their Greek exposure," said Natixis analyst
Alex Koagne. "If we get into a situation where Italian debt is
marked down and losses on private-sector exposure go up, the
consequences would be deeply negative for the French banks."
At Sept. 9, SocGen had 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of
Italian sovereign debt in its banking book, while at June 30,
Credit Agricole's parent group of cooperative banks held 8.7
billion euros' worth, according to an investor presentation. By
comparison, Greece represented 1.1 billion euros for SocGen and
329 million euros for Credit Agricole.
Like larger rival BNP Paribas , which has cut its
Italian sovereign holdings by 40 percent over four months, that
exposure will likely fall as European banks move to offload euro
government bonds to protect their balance sheets and minimise
losses.
OVERALL EXPOSURE
But sovereign exposure in the banking book is just the tip
of the iceberg for the French banks, which at end-June had an
overall exposure of $416.4 billion to Italy, according to Bank
for International Settlements data.
That was more than twice German banks' exposure and half of
all European bank lending to Italy.
SocGen, which reports results on Tuesday, is seen posting a
4.3 percent drop in quarterly net income to 858 million euros,
according to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Also reporting on Tuesday are Britain's Lloyds Banking
Group and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo , which is
expected to report a 60 percent drop in profits to 286 million
euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Credit Agricole, which reports Thursday, is seen posting an
18.4 percent drop in net profit, to 605.1 million euros,
according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Analysts at ING say there is "high uncertainty" over the
French bank's 23.8 percent stake in Portugal's Banco Espirito
Santo , which may be written down.
Both the French banks are seen taking a charge of at least
50 percent on their Greek sovereign portfolio, reflecting a
private-sector pledge as part of a new rescue package to write
off a bigger chunk of Greek government lending than before.
"As for all French lenders, we expect a difficult quarter,"
ING's Tom van Kempen wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
