PARIS May 16 The French army hopes to receive its first Airbus A400M military transport aircraft in time for the country's annual Bastille Day celebrations on July 14, a Defence Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The aircraft, which is about five years behind the original schedule, is also expected to win certification for military use in time for the biennial Paris Air Show starting on June 17, Pierre Bayle said.

Airbus Military, a unit of aerospace and defence group EADS , had said earlier this year that it expected to deliver the first of the airlifters to France in the second quarter.

"Delivery before July 14 would enable a French crew to pilot the French plane above the parade," Bayle said, referring to the traditional Bastille Day military procession.

The seven-nation European military transport and heavy cargo plane, developed at a cost of 20 billion euros ($25.7 billion), has been hit by delays and billions of euros of cost overruns that led to a multinational bailout.