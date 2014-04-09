PARIS, April 9 A French appeals court has
blocked the extradition from France to Ukraine or Russia of
jailed Kazakh tycoon Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of embezzling up
to $6 billion from his former bank BTA, his lawyer
said on Wednesday.
Ablyazov had been in hiding since being sentenced to prison
for contempt of court by an English judge in 2012.
He was arrested near the Riviera resort of Cannes last July
and a French court agreed in January that he could be extradited
to either Russia or Ukraine.
Ablyazov's lawyer Jean-Pierre Mignard said in a statement he
welcomed the ruling, which was read out in the criminal chamber
of Paris's Cours de Cassation, the court of last appeal for
civil and criminal matters in France. He said the matter would
now be re-examined by a new court in the city of Lyon.
In a statement issued in Paris, a legal adviser for BTA said
the bank was disappointed by the decision, which it said stemmed
from an administrative error in the first extradition ruling.
"However, the 9 January 2014 decisions upheld the Russian
and Ukrainian requests comprehensively on the merits and the
bank fully expects that the new French court will reach exactly
the same decisions," the statement said.
Ablyazov is accused of having embezzled billions from BTA,
the Kazakh bank he once controlled but which was seized by
Kazakh authorities and declared insolvent in 2009. Prosecutors
said he made loans to front companies which he controlled and
which were never paid back.
Kazakhstan, which wants to put Ablyazov on trial, has no
extradition treaty with France. However, both Ukraine and Russia
have requested his extradition.
Russia and Kazakhstan are close political, military and
economic partners. Ablyazov's supporters have voiced concerns
that Russia could hand him over to Kazakhstan after any
extradition by France.
Ablyazov, a former Kazakh government minister, said during
the hearing the allegations against him were fabricated and
designed to rob him of his assets and eliminate him as an
opponent to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
