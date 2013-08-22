MARSEILLE, France Aug 22 Kazakh oligarch
Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of embezzling up to $6 billion from
his former bank BTA, was denied release on bail from a
French jail on Thursday as he awaits a decision on whether he
will be extradited.
Ablyazov, 50, has been in custody at the Aix-Luynes jail in
southern France since July when he was arrested on the French
Riviera after a request from Ukraine, which has demanded his
extradition, as has Russia.
An appeals court in Aix-en-Provence determined that the
former banker, who claims the case against him is politically
motivated, should not be released for his own safety, his lawyer
Bruno Rebstock told Reuters.