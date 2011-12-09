PARIS Dec 9 Eva Joly, a Norwegian-born
environmentalist running for French president on the Greens'
party ticket, turned the tables on people mocking her accent on
Friday with a video in which she touts the richness and
diversity of the Francophone world.
A Franco-Norwegian dual citizen, Joly is France's version of
an immigrant success story: arriving at age 20 to work as an au
pair, she trained as a lawyer at night, working her way up
through a hierarchical legal system to reach national prominence
as an anti-corruption investigator.
Her steely Nordic demeanor and take-no-prisoners approach
served her well in the 1990s, when she targeted politicians in
probes with little regard for official decorum, famously hauling
Dominique Strauss-Kahn -- then finance minister -- into her
office for questioning.
Since she became a presidential candidate, however, her
foreign background has become a liability. Political opponents
and commentators have picked at her clipped French, which is
grammatically irreproachable but inflected with the soft "v" and
"d" sounds of her native tongue.
Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right National Front
party, mocked her accent in a video posted on his web site, and
fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld -- who speaks French with a
heavy German accent -- has said her way of speaking is "an
insult to the French language".
A satirical article in the right-leaning magazine Le Point,
written entirely in a phonetic version of Joly's speech,
imagines her giving an acceptance speech as president -- after
all the other candidates have died.
Even Francois Fillon, France's prime minister, took a stab
at Joly when he said she had not lived in France for long enough
to understand its culture, after she recommended doing away with
the traditional July 14th military parade.
On Friday, Joly hit back in a video on the web site of the
Journal du Dimanche weekly newspaper that scored 23,000 viewer
hits in its first few hours.
"I came to France at 20 because this country was a dream for
me," the former contender in a Miss Norway beauty contest says
in the video, sitting behind a desk wearing her signature red
glasses. "I have been living here for 50 years."
"My accent is proof of the radiance of the French language
and its worldwide appeal."
France's assimilation model, based on a principle of
equality without regard for race, gender, ethnic or national
background, encourages people to take on French nationality and
tends to reject identifying in public with any other community
as a threat to national cohesion.
The current government has vowed to prevent a left-wing bill
which would allow non-EU immigrants to vote in local elections
from becoming law. The rule is already in force in Belgium,
Sweden, Denmark, Luxemburg and the Netherlands.
(Reporting Chine Labbe and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Brian
Love and Paul Casciato)