PARIS, July 17 Nine people were seriously injured on Thursday when a high-speed train and a regional train collided in southeastern France on Thursday, a local French prefectural official said.

The collision occurred when the regional train rammed the high-speed TGV train from behind, the official told Reuters by phone. In total, 25 people were injured.

