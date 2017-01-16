PARIS Jan 16 Authorities have searched the offices of Paris airport operator ADP and the house of ADP's head Augustin de Romanet as part of an inquiry into contracts between French state bank Caisse des Depots and a well-known criminologist.

A judicial source told Reuters on Monday that searches took place last week at the house of Romanet - the former head of the CDC between 2007-2012 - and at ADP's offices.

A preliminary inquiry had begun in December 2014 over the possible misuse of public funds at CDC, regarding the contracts which concerned consultancy work.

A spokesman for ADP declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Yves Clarisse and John Irish)