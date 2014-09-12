* Russia has banned most fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat imports

* Grain, sugar prices trading at more than four-year lows

* Poor-quality French wheat to slash exports, trade balance

* Meat and dairy prices also tumble

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Sept 12 France's farm sector is under pressure after the wettest summer since 1959 hurt the wheat crop and from Russian food import bans which could threaten jobs in an already frail economy.

Farmers in Europe's agricultural powerhouse say further falls in farm income are looming after a drop of 20 percent on average in 2013, according to farm ministry estimates.

The French economy already faces zero growth.

"Whether in grains, milk or fruit and vegetables, we have prospects of reduced income that could prompt a cut in investment and jobs," said Thierry Pouch, head of research at farming advisory body APCA.

Some of these may not be filled again after the ban is lifted if Russia finds new food suppliers, he added.

Russia imposed restrictions on food imports in early August in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The country imported 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of French agricultural products last year, official data showed.

The overall impact could prove far higher than the loss of exports alone, farmers said, as the resulting oversupply lowers prices across Europe.

Russia's pork ban imposed earlier this year for veterinary reasons illustrates this. The direct loss was put at 150 million euros annually, but estimates now peg the overall cost at half a billion euros, Beulin said.

Lower grain-based feed prices this year could help livestock farmers, but that needs to be set against a 17-percent drop in beef prices over the past year.

SUPPORT SUSPENDED

The EU said the Russian ban could cost the bloc 5 billion euros. It had promised 125 million euros for fruit and vegetables exporters to deal with supply gluts, but halted the plan on Wednesday due to "a disproportionate surge in claims", mainly from Poland, the EU's largest apple exporter.

French dairy farmers are also concerned, even though the EU has agreed to pay storage costs for some products.

Prices for butter and powdered milk have plunged by nearly 30 percent over the past month in France, even though the country is not a large exporter of dairy products to Russia, the head of producers group FNPL Thierry Roquefeuil said on Wednesday.

Farmers had hoped an emergency meeting of EU farm ministers last week in Brussels on the impact of Russia's food ban would deliver additional help but were left disappointed.

"There is a lot of discouragement on many farms," said Xavier Beulin, chairman of France's largest farm union FNSEA.

WET GRAIN

Hefty global supplies, including forecasts of record U.S. corn and soybean crops, have pushed global grain and sugar prices to more than four-year lows in recent weeks.

In France, the outlook worsened as it became clear that a sharp drop in quality due to the wettest and coolest summer since 1959 would make it difficult for the EU's largest wheat exporter to meet international demand this season.

Grain is an important part of France's economy, with exports worth 9.4 billion euros ($12.1 billion) making it second only to wine and spirits at 13.7 billion euros, farm ministry data showed.

The sector helped reduce France's deficit of 61.2 billion euros last year, showing a surplus of 7.7 billion euros.

But with 40 percent of the wheat crop set to be sold at reduced prices as it fails to meet bread-making criteria, the sector's trade surplus in the season to June 30, 2015 could fall by at least 1.5 billion euros, the head of growers group AGPB said.

Wheat futures have shed more than 23 percent on the Paris-based Euronext futures market in the past six months. Maize futures are down as well, pressured by large supplies and lower demand from animal-feed makers seen turning to the cheap wheat crop.

Farmers' concerns were confirmed by the FranceAgriMer farm office on Wednesday as it rated quality criteria of the wheat crop far below last year's and forecast wheat exports outside the EU would fall by a third this season.

The low quality of the French harvest even prompted rare imports of high-quality milling wheat as traders seek to fulfil domestic and export contracts.

"The impact of the poor wheat crop will be significant, not just for grain growers," AGPB Chairman Philippe Pinta said.

France's wine growers may also face a struggle this year. French wine and spirits federations FEVS said this week sales to China fell by more than a quarter in the first half, hurt by a Beijing policy which discourages luxury gift-giving.

(1 US dollar = 0.7750 euro) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Andrew Callus, Veronica Brown and Jason Neely)