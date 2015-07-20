PARIS, July 20 Livestock breeders blocked main roads into the northwestern French city of Caen on Monday to protest against a squeeze in margins by retailers and food processors, prompting the farm minister to invite farmers to a meeting later this week.

French President Francois Hollande on Saturday called for a rise in prices paid to livestock producers after Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said about 10 percent of them were on the brink of bankruptcy.

The French cattle, pork and milk sector is in crisis due mainly to stagnating international demand, due to a Russian food embargo, slowing Chinese demand and cheaper supply from other EU countries, which has exposed longstanding pressures from business costs and retail consolidation in France.

Farmers started blocking the four main routes into Caen on Sunday evening with around 300 tractors and machinery including trucks full of manure and rubble.

"We have been trying to make the authorities aware of the farm crisis for several months. We clearly have not been heard," Sebastien Debieu, head of the local FDSEA farm union, told BFM TV.

Le Foll, due to see Hollande on Monday afternoon to discuss the crisis, said he would host a meeting in Paris on Thursday with livestock farmers from Normandy, norwesthern France, a large dairy-producing area known for cheeses such as Camembert.

French livestock farmers have been holding protests for several weeks, including a national "night of distress" earlier this month when tyres were set on fire, roads were blocked and manure dumped outside supermarkets, mainly in western France, which hosts a large part of the livestock industry.

France's Socialist government has tried to address farmers' complaints of unfair prices in the retail sector by persuading food processors and supermarkets to agree to raise prices paid to farms, but farmers accuse them of not respecting the deal.

Retailers, who acknowledge price rises are not fully passed on to producers, say they do not buy meat straight from farmers but from processors.

Le Foll called on a mediator to look at the food chain to see where the problem lies. His report is due on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Sophie Louet and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)