PARIS Nov 29 European planemaker Airbus
is to cut a net total of 934 jobs, including the
closure of a site at Suresnes just outside Paris, said a French
trade union, as part of a previously announced restructuring.
The Force Ouvriere union said the Suresnes site would be
closed down at the start of 2018.
Trade unions had previously expressed fears about job cuts
after Airbus Group outlined plans in September for an internal
merger with its planemaking arm in a bid to strip out
bureaucracy and simplify its brand.
