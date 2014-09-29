(Repeats to fix formatting, with no changes to story)

By Chine Labbé and Tim Hepher

PARIS, Sept 29 Defendants at a French trial involving allegations of insider trading at Airbus Group this week will try to persuade judges it should not take place on the grounds it breaches their human rights, lawyers involved in the case said.

Seven current and former managers, as well as former core shareholders Lagardere and Daimler, are charged with knowing about a slide in the development of the A380 superjumbo when they sold shares in 2006, three months before the disclosure of delays hammered shares in Europe's largest aerospace group.

The defendants all deny the charges and insist they have already been definitively cleared of broadly identical complaints by French stock market regulator the AMF, in 2009.

That, their lawyers will argue, means a new criminal trial breaches the principle of "double jeopardy" ("ne bis in idem") under which no one should be pursued a second time over the same facts, once a final decision has been given in an earlier probe. That principle is enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

The three-judge panel at the Paris Criminal Court may also be asked to request advice from the European Union's highest court in Luxembourg, said lawyer Frederic Peltier, who is defending one of the individual defendants.

"The principle of 'ne bis in idem' is unavoidable," he said.

Few expect one of France's most keenly awaited corporate trials, due to start on Friday without a jury, to be called off and opening motions will stop short of seeking an annulment.

The trial will start a week after a Paris court handed out suspended prison sentences and fines up to 2.5 million euros in an insider trading case involving aluminium firm Pechiney, on top of earlier regulatory penalties.

Both trials are widely viewed as test cases for a tussle between European and national courts over the human rights charter, as well as a longstanding turf battle between French courts and regulators over high-profile financial cases.

For Airbus Group, evidence in the three-week case may shed new light on past project delays and in-fighting that the company hopes to forget - though an acquittal would also help it turn the page on a traumatic part of its 14-year history.

Airbus Group, which has repeatedly said it supports the defendants against the allegations of wrongdoing, declined further comment.

Arguments over what critics call "deja-vu" procedures have raged at the centre of high-profile corporate cases in France for years, pitting courts against regulators in a territorial spat over who should have the last word on financial cases.

France's top appeals court ruled earlier this year that the principle of "ne bis in idem" did not apply to financial cases.

But the debate flared up again in March when the European Court of Human Rights condemned Italy for convicting Franco Grande Stevens, the Agnelli family's lawyer, and others for market abuse after they had been fined heavily by a regulator.

In France, defence lawyers seized on the Grande Stevens ruling, arguing it meant that the AMF's final decisions could prevail over court hearings, especially given tougher fines of up to 100 million euros now available to the regulator.

In a system clogged with corporate litigation, that could save millions of euros in legal bills and court time for France's leading companies.

"The cumulative (procedure) seen in France cannot last any longer after this decision," said Alain Petrancosta, a law professor at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

TURF BATTLES

French prosecutors remain unconvinced, insisting the twin role of regulators and courts has been settled "multiple times".

"The objectives are not the same, which is why this cumulative approach must stay," a financial prosecutor said.

Commentators say French judges are suspicious of the impact of the European Court of Human Rights ruling since it would hand an advantage to whichever strand of investigation yields a final decision more quickly.

Since in practice that is likely to be the AMF - it wrapped up its Airbus investigation in under two years against the six years it has taken the judicial probe to reach court - the European ruling is seen by some as a threat to the role of France's specialist cadre of investigating magistrates.

The AMF, as a relatively young regulator, is meanwhile seen as anxious to keep a lead role in fighting financial crime.

Prosecutors, regulators and government ministers have started to examine how to implement the European court's ruling, but a decision is unlikely in time for the Airbus case.

"It is important to take time to reflect in order to ensure the system remains effective while improving the way the two procedures are linked," a spokesman for the AMF said.

Facing trial in the Airbus case are four former managers, including Noel Forgeard who was co-chief executive at parent EADS, recently renamed Airbus Group. Current managers on trial include A380 head Alain Flourens, sales chief John Leahy and Andreas Sperl, head of freighter conversion subsidiary EFW.

French media firm Lagardere and German car firm Daimler will also be represented in the ornate courtroom.

All deny knowing, when they sold shares in 2006, of the extent of delays on the A380 which later harmed EADS stock, and also deny selling in the knowledge that Airbus would reverse strategy on the A350.

Eight years later, the development of that aircraft is due to be completed on Tuesday - in the week the trial begins. (Editing by Pravin Char)