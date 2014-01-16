PARIS Jan 16 The French state has raised 451
million euros ($613 million)from the sale of around 1 percent of
the capital of European aerospace company Airbus Group,
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in a statement on
Thursday.
France sold about 8 million shares in Airbus through an
accelerated placement with institutional investors.
The sale follows a Franco-German ownership shakeup last year
at Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS, which calls for the
German state and the French state to each hold 11 percent of
Airbus Group's voting rights.
Last year, the French government also sold stakes in
aerospace group Safran and airport operator Aeroport de
Paris.