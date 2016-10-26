PARIS Oct 26 France said on Wednesday it would
prolong until mid-December the operations of the French naval
group including the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft supporting the
operation to take the Iraqi city of Mosul from Islamic State.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the French defence
council held at the Elysee French presidential palace earlier in
the day to review "military, humanitarian, political and
security-related issues tied to the reconquest of Mosul," an
Elysee statement said.
"The President has decided to prolong the activities of the
aero-naval group contributing to the operation until
mid-December", it added.
The group was due to leave the region in mid-October.
