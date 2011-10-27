(Adds call for train strike on Nov. 8)
PARIS Oct 27 Air France expects a
strike by cabin staff, who say their job and work conditions are
being undermined, to hit about one in five flights on Saturday.
The French airline said on Thursday the strike was
unjustified industrial action during a busy holiday period.
"Delays and some same-day cancellations of flights are
expected," the carrier said in a statement, forecasting that 80
percent of flights would operate on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Tuesday, Nov. 1 is a public holiday in France and many
people take the Monday off to extend the weekend break. It also
falls in a period where children are on mid-term school holiday.
Separately, unions at the SNCF state railway -- including by
far the biggest SNCF union, the CGT -- said they were calling a
strike on Nov. 8 as part of a call for stoppages across Europe
in response to plans for further rail liberalisation.
The CGT said in a statement that a legislative package due
to be examined by the European Parliament in mid-November would
undermine the public rail service and working conditions in
France, at a time when the French government was seeking an SNCF
reorganisation that would further open railways to competition.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Louise Ireland)