* Airline says disruption less than it feared
* Sees 85 percent service on Monday
* Strike over flight staffing runs until Wednesday
(Updates on flight cancellations)
By Brian Love
PARIS, Oct 30 Air France said on
Sunday a cabin staff strike over job conditions had caused less
disruption than it had feared during a busy weekend and
predicted cancellation of about 15 percent of flights on Monday.
To keep as many planes in the air as possible in the middle
of a holiday period, the airline limited short-haul flights to
100 passengers on Saturday and Sunday so that numbers of flight
stewards respected safety norms. That meant many aircraft were
running with empty seats while people were turned away.
Unions have called flight stewards to strike over five days
until and including Wednesday. One of their main grievances is a
plan to reduce staffing on long-haul trips.
The carrier scrapped nine long-haul flights to destinations
such as Tokyo, New York and Abu Dhabi but predicted only half as
many cancellations on long-distance routes for Monday.
In a statement on Sunday evening, it said it had managed to
operate more flights than the 80 percent it had initially
forecast, saying 87 percent of flights got off the ground on
Saturday and 88 percent on Sunday.
Tuesday, Nov. 1 is a public holiday in France and many take
Monday off to extend the weekend break. It also falls during the
mid-term school holidays.
Disruption at the main Paris airports, Charles de Gaulle and
Orly, was limited to an extent by advance warning that 20
percent of around 1,000 daily flights would be scrapped.
The airline has said the protest is incomprehensible and in
a statement over the weekend denounced the fact that it had been
"taken hostage" at such a busy time.
Some travellers interviewed by local TV stations said they
would return by train while others said that they would wait,
hoping they would be able to return by plane in the coming days.
Government minister Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet criticised
the unions, primarily over the timing.
"Air France is in a delicate position," she told Europe 1
radio in an interview. She said she hoped to get away herself on
an evening flight to Israel for government business.
Shares in Air France-KLM, which is due to publish financial
results on Nov. 9, took a hit this week when a media outlet
said it was preparing to issue a profit warning. The carrier
said last Tuesday, in response to that media report, that it
would not publish any financial information before Nov. 9.
Air France-KLM, Europe's largest airline when measured by
revenue, was formed by the merger in 2004 of Air France and
Dutch carrier KLM. The industrial action concerns only the
French side of the operation.
Another major world airline, Australia's Qantas Airways
, has grounded its entire fleet in a bitter labour
dispute that led to cancellation of 447 flights over Saturday
and Sunday, compared to about 400 Air France flight
cancellations over the same period.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Jon
Hemming)
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Jon Hemming)