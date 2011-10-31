* Air France says strike petering out
* Two small unions end protest, four forge on
* Around 85 percent of flights running -airline says
By Chine Labbé
PARIS, Oct 31 Air France cancelled around 15
percent of flights on Monday but claimed the upper hand in a
dispute with striking cabin staff after two trade unions
withdrew from the industrial action over reorganisation of
staffing on certain routes.
Air France press relations chief Jean-Charles Trehan said
the decision by two small unions to quit the protest was good
news.
"We're seeing the movement is petering out," he said.
The airline forecast cancellation of just three long-haul
flights on Tuesday, after scrapping four on Monday. That was
down from around 10 long-distance cancellations on Saturday and
Sunday, the first days of a protest that runs until Wednesday.
"We expect to provide at least 85 percent of services today.
We've had no last-minute cancellations," said Georges Daher, an
Air France executive at Orly airport south of Paris, one of two
national hubs alongside Charles de Gaulle to the north.
The government, which has a minority stake in the carrier,
has criticised the unions for a staging strike during a busy
holiday period, but advance warnings from the airline have
limited the number of people getting stranded at airports.
Despite the change of tune by two unions, four others that
say they represent upwards of three-quarters of cabin staff
stood their ground.
To keep as many planes in the air as possible, the airline
has limited short-haul flights to 100 passengers so that numbers
of flight stewards respect safety norms.
That means many aircraft were running with empty seats while
people were turned away.
Unions have called flight stewards to strike over five days
until Wednesday. One of their main grievances is a plan to
reduce staffing on long-haul trips.
The airline has said the protest is incomprehensible and at
last weekend denounced being "taken hostage" during a period
when a Wednesday Nov. 1 holiday prompts many people to take
Monday off and go away for an extended weekend.
Transport and Environment Minister Nathalie
Kosciusko-Morizet criticised the unions on Sunday, noting that
the sector was going through a rough period.
"Air France is in a delicate position," she told Europe 1
radio in an interview.
Shares in Air France-KLM, which is due to publish financial
results on Nov. 9, took a hit this week when a media outlet said
it was preparing to issue a profit warning.
Air France-KLM, Europe's largest airline when measured by
revenue, was formed by the merger in 2004 of Air France and
Dutch carrier KLM. The industrial action concerns only the
French side of the operation.
Another major world airline, Australia's Qantas Airways
, grounded its entire fleet on Saturday and Sunday in a
bitter labour dispute but started to resume operations on
Monday.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Brian Love Editing by
Maria Golovnina)