(Adds details on potential bidders)

PARIS, March 2 France will kick off the sale of its 60 percent stakes in the Lyon-Saint-Exupery and Nice Cote d'Azur airports early next week with the release of the privatisation tender rules, an Economy Ministry source said on Wednesday.

Bidders are expected to submit indicative offers the week starting April 25 and firm offers in June, with a decision slated for end-July or early August, the source said, adding that the timetable remains subject to change.

Nice airport on the French Riviera is considered a trophy asset with a value of at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), sources familiar with the matter have said, while Lyon could be worth about 900 million euros.

Based on those valuations, prospective buyers would have to part with at least 900 million euros and 540 million euros respectively for the majority stakes on offer in two of the busiest airports outside the capital.

France is selling the stakes in the regional airports as part of a broader series of privatisations in recent years to raise cash to help meet budget deficit targets.

Potential bidders have been queuing up, hoping to get a share of the growing returns from an increase in air traffic.

French infrastructure builder Vinci, which lost to a Chinese-led consortium in the Toulouse airport auction in 2014, has said it was interested in bidding for both airports.

Private equity fund Ardian has also confirmed interest in both while Aeroports de Paris (ADP) has said it was interested in Nice.

Among other interested parties, Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial is tying up with French fund Meridiam to bid for the two airports, sources have said.

($1 = 0.92366 euro) (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Mathieu Rosemain and David Clarke)