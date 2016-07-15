PARIS, July 15 The sale procedure for Nice airport, France's biggest regional airport, has been delayed for eight days following an attack on the French Riviera resort town that left 84 people dead and scores injured, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said.

Given the circumstances, the Nice airport sale procedure has been delayed for eight days," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)