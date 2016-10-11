PARIS Oct 11 Monaco plans to invest 150 million euros in the privatisation of Nice airport in neighbouring France and plans to rename the regional air hub as Nice-Monaco or Nice Monte-Carlo, BFM-TV said.

The French government said earlier in July that Italian airport and motorway operator Atlantia and France's EDF Invest were the winning bidders in the privatisation of a 64 percent stake in Nice airport, which could fetch it 1.22 billion euros.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in early July that the principality wanted to join the winning consortium buying the airport, which sits about 30 kilometres to the west.

Monaco plans to buy 5 percent of the airport's capital - equivalent to 12 percent of the consortium's stake, BFM TV cited the Monaco government as saying.

Monaco government officials were not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus)