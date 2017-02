PARIS Dec 17 A strike by French airport security staff on Saturday caused the cancellation of all flights at Lyon airport and disruption at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

All 111 flights expected to fly out of Lyon on Saturday were cancelled, the airport operator said.

Aeroports de Paris, which runs the French capital's airports, said in a statement that it expected delays at security checks at Charles de Gaulle airport Terminal 2, adding that Orly airport was operating normally.

