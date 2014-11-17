Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
PARIS Nov 17 France will make a decision on the sale of a minority stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southwestern France "in about a month", Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on the sidelines of a conference on Monday.
Three groups remained in the running for the stake as of Nov. 4: construction and concession company Vinci, together with CDC Infrastructure and EDF Invest ; Paris airports operator ADP along with insurer Predica; and Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin in partnership with two Chinese investors.
Toulouse-Blagnac airport handled more than 7.5 million passengers in 2013, generating revenue of 117.4 million euros (147 million US dollar) and net profit of 10.6 million. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.