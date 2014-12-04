* Stake sold for 308 mln euros to Chinese consortium

* Government aims to raise up to 10 bln euros in asset sales (Adds details)

PARIS Dec 4 The French government is selling a 49.99 percent stake in the Toulouse Blagnac airport in southwestern France to a Chinese-led consortium, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

The sale is likely to be the first in a series after Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in October that the government aimed to sell state assets worth up to 10 billion euros ($12.4 billion) over the next 18 months.

A consortium made up of Chinese companies Shandong Hi-Speed Group and Friedmann Pacific Asset Management made the winning bid for the stake, the ministry said.

"It's not a privatisation, but rather the capital is being opened up with the local authorities and the state remaining majority holders," Macron was quoted as saying in regional newspaper La Depeche du Midi.

"We have sold this stake for 308 million euros," he added.

Put up for sale in July, the stake attracted interest from a range of companies including Australia's Macquarie, Spain's Ferrovial, France's Vinci together with CDC Infrastructure and EDF Invest and French airport operator ADP along with insurer Predica.

The French state, which had owned 60 percent of the airport, has an option to sell its remaining 10.01 percent stake but currently does not intend to exercise it, the Economy Ministry said.

The airport is the biggest in southwestern France and handled more than 7.5 million passengers in 2013, generating revenue of 117.4 million euros and net profit of 10.6 million. (1 US dollar = 0.8078 euro)

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier and Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Goodman)