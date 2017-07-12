FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google wins challenge against 1.1 billion euro French tax bill
July 12, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 13 hours ago

Google wins challenge against 1.1 billion euro French tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. internet giant Google on Wednesday won a court challenge against demands by French authorities that it pay 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in back taxes.

The Paris administrative court ruled that Google Ireland Limited was not subject to corporate and value-added taxes for the period 2005-2010, striking down the tax administration's demands for back payments.

The ruling in favour of Google, now part of Alphabet Inc., followed a court adviser's recommendation that Google did not have a "permanent establishment" or sufficient taxable presence to justify the bill. ($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Emmanuel Jarry; editing by Richard Lough)

