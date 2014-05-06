EU mergers and takeovers (March 20)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS May 6 French President Francois Hollande said General Electric's bid for Alstom's energy business is not acceptable as it stands and that the government's aim is to get better offers.
"The bid is not good enough, it's not acceptable," Hollande told RMC radio on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark John and Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The European Commission said on Monday it had cleared General Electric Co's $1.65 billion acquisition of Danish rotor blade maker LM Wind Power as the merged entity would continue to face effective competition in Europe.