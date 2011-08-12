PARIS Aug 12 France's market regulator is to launch an investigation into market rumours that sent Societe Generale's stock plummeting this week, the watchdog's president told RTL radio on Friday.

On Thursday, AMF issued a 15-day ban on short-selling of financial shares, including those of Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole . (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Will Waterman)