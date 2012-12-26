* Four French hostages seized in Niger two years ago
* Al Qaeda says Paris ignored offer to negotiate
PARIS Dec 26 A leader of al Qaeda's North
African arm, AQIM, has accused France of failing to engage in
negotiations to release French hostages the group is holding in
the Sahel.
In a four-minute video message carried by regional news
website Sahara Media, Abdel Hamid Abu Zeid said four hostages
seized in Niger two years ago were alive and said Paris had not
taken up AQIM's invitation to negotiate their release.
"About a year ago we alerted France to our willingness to
negotiate and since then we have been waiting for a response,"
Abu Zeid said in a French transcript provided by Sahara Media,
viewed as a reliable news portal with strong Islamist contacts.
The statement appeared to be in response to a Dec. 8 message
from the brother of one of the hostages who said he did not
understand why the situation appeared to be deadlocked.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius has said that Paris is
working "discreetly" to try to secure the hostages' release.
AQIM, which operates across the vast Sahara desert and with
its Islamist allies controls the northern two-thirds of Mali, is
holding four Frenchmen seized in a Niger mining town in 2010 and
two others kidnapped in northeast Mali in late 2011.
A seventh Frenchman was kidnapped by a separate Islamist
rebel group, MUJWA, in southwest Mali in November.
AQIM threatened in September to start killing hostages if
Paris mounted a military intervention in northern Mali.
Despite that risk, Paris has been a vocal supporter of plans
for an international operation to try to wrest back the
territory from the Islamists' control. Western leaders are
concerned the area could become a platform for militant attacks.
The U.N. Security Council this month authorised a
French-drafted resolution for the deployment of an African-led
force to retrain Mali's defeated army and ultimately support
such an operation.
The four AQIM hostages were working for French nuclear group
Areva and Sogea-Satom, a subsidiary of construction
group Vinci, in the uranium mining town of Arlit in
Niger.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Catherine Bremer;
Editing by Pravin Char)