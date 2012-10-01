(Corrects total workers in plant to about 2,700 (not 2,000)

BRUSSELS Oct 1 ArcelorMittal the world's largest steelmaker will permanently shut its liquid phase steel production at the Florange site in northeastern France, the group said on Monday.

The company said that some 629 of the roughly 2,700 people employed at the plant would be affected by the decision.

The French government would look for a buyer for the liquid phase in the next 60 days, ArcelorMittal said.

(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)