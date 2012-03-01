BRIEF-TDS increases quarterly dividend rate by 5 pct
* TDS announces first quarter 2017 dividend 43rd consecutive year of dividend increases; increases dividend rate 5 pct
PARIS, March 1 Steel giant ArcelorMittal will invest 17 million euros in its idled plant in Florange in northeastern France, which will restart its furnaces in the second half of 2012, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday.
"In a few moments, ArcelorMittal will issue a communique that is likely to be of great interest to its employees," Sarkozy told France Inter radio. (Reporting By Daniel Flyyn and Vicky Buffery)
* TDS announces first quarter 2017 dividend 43rd consecutive year of dividend increases; increases dividend rate 5 pct
* Physicians Realty Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT announces FDA approval of newest steroid releasing implant, Propel Contour, for use in treating the frontal and maxillary sinuses