PARIS, June 26 French nuclear energy firm Areva
said on Friday it had reduced work on a third reactor
for the Angra power plant operated by Brazilian utility
Eletrobrás Eletronuclear (ETN) because of financing
delays.
Under a 1.25-billion-euro contract signed in 2013, Areva
supplies engineering services and components as well as
instrumentation and control systems for the Angra 3 reactor
project in the state of Rio de Janeiro.
"This temporary cutback is due to delays encountered in
securing financing for the remainder of the project's
activities," Areva said in a statement.
"As soon as ETN secures a sustainable financial solution,
AREVA will resume all project activities."
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)