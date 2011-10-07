* Armenia has one ageing reactor covering 40 pct of needs

* Cooperation to focus on safety, current reactor in seismic zone

* French min: Armenia needs one or several medium-sized reactors

YEREVAN, Oct 7 France, the world's most nuclear-reliant country, is studying the potential for cooperation with Armenia on nuclear power, even though Russia is to supply the former Soviet republic with its next reactor.

France, which operates 58 nuclear reactors that provide 75 percent of its electricity needs, did not bid in a tender to build Armenia's next reactor.

Armenia, which has one reactor in operation that covers 40 percent of its electricity needs, agreed in 2007 to close its ageing Metsamor plant after years of pressure from the United States and Europe, which consider it unsafe.

The reactor will not be decommissioned, however, until the country has built another to avoid an energy supply crisis.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy told a news conference on concluding a state visit in Armenia that a French mission would be sent to Yerevan to determine how to give the country access to nuclear power, taking into account its big needs in energy.

French Energy Minister Eric Besson, who accompanied Sarkozy, said the Armenian authorities had told Paris they would like to cooperate with France, even though Russia's Rosatom will supply the country with its next reactor.

The nuclear cooperation would focus on safety, Besson said, pointing that Armenia's operating reactor was built in a seismic zone.

"They need one or several reactors of medium-sized power capacity. There is no need for a next-generation reactor such as (Areva's ) EPR or the equivalent," Besson told journalists.

Armenia, Croatia, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Belarus all agreed in June to reassess their existing and planned nuclear power plants using stress tests developed by the European Union.

French nuclear energy equipment firms could be part of a possible contract.

A devastating earthquake in 1988 forced Armenia to halt two reactors, but one of them was restarted in 1995 due to a severe energy crisis. (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Muriel Boselli, editing by Jane Baird)