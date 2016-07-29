PARIS, July 29 A French local administrator said on Friday that two people had been checked by armed police officers on a high-speed train in southern France for behaving suspiciously, and had not been detained for suspected links to terrorism.

A train conductor had announced to passengers that two people had been arrested on suspicion of links to terrorism, and that the train had been thoroughly searched. (Reporting by Marc Leras; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kevin Liffey)