UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS, July 29 A French local administrator said on Friday that two people had been checked by armed police officers on a high-speed train in southern France for behaving suspiciously, and had not been detained for suspected links to terrorism.
A train conductor had announced to passengers that two people had been arrested on suspicion of links to terrorism, and that the train had been thoroughly searched. (Reporting by Marc Leras; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders